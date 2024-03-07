Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at Desjardins

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Desjardins from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWB. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a C$32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$33.73.

Shares of TSE CWB opened at C$28.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.88. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C$0.05. Canadian Western Bank had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$292.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.05%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

