Capita plc (LON:CPI) Insider Adolfo Hernandez Acquires 325,000 Shares of Stock

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Free Report) insider Adolfo Hernandez bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($65,998.22).

Get Capita alerts:

Capita Stock Performance

Shares of LON:CPI opened at GBX 15.65 ($0.20) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £262.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -782.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 19.45 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.68. Capita plc has a 12 month low of GBX 15.26 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 44.92 ($0.57).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capita in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Capita Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.