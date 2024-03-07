Capital One Financial Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQT in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EQT from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EQT from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EQT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

EQT opened at $37.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. EQT had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,037,923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,211 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 22,560 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,819,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of EQT by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 917,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,213,000 after purchasing an additional 342,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,828 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.82%.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

