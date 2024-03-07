Cardlytics (CDLX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cardlytics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of CDLX opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. Cardlytics has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $272.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 31,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $241,825.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,000.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 15,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total value of $121,367.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,946.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,556 shares of company stock valued at $926,492. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cardlytics

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDLX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cardlytics by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Cardlytics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,629,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cardlytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,928,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CDLX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Stories

