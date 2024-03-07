Cassava Sciences, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Cassava Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright analyst V. Bernardino anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cassava Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cassava Sciences’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $19.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $857.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55 and a beta of -0.42. Cassava Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 8.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 7.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 4.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

