CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI) Insider June Aitken Purchases 778 Shares of Stock

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc (LON:CCJI – Get Free Report) insider June Aitken bought 778 shares of CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 199 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £1,548.22 ($1,965.00).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust stock opened at GBX 202 ($2.56) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £272.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 185.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 174.79. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc has a 12 month low of GBX 146 ($1.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 203.46 ($2.58).

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a GBX 3.75 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,555.56%.

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust Company Profile

CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Coupland Cardiff Asset Management LLP. It invests in the equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. CC Japan Income & Growth Trust plc was formed in 2013 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

