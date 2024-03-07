CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 172,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 207,004 shares.The stock last traded at $19.61 and had previously closed at $18.81.

The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.10 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Mkm upped their price target on CECO Environmental from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CECO Environmental from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

In other news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $701.22 million, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

