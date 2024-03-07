Celsius Holdings, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Celsius in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst G. Pascarelli now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.00 per share.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $87.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.28. Celsius has a 52-week low of $26.75 and a 52-week high of $88.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.62 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $136,184.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock valued at $49,436,582. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Celsius by 1,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

