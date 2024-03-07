Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.63) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.43.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.51 and a current ratio of 9.51. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.45.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Harris Rotman sold 4,267 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $34,562.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders.

