ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on the stock from $4.00 to $3.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.00, but opened at $1.89. R. F. Lafferty currently has a hold rating on the stock. ChargePoint shares last traded at $1.93, with a volume of 6,137,023 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 in the last quarter. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Clarity Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,831 shares during the period. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 288,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,037 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $802.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 119.40% and a negative net margin of 81.10%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

