ChargePoint’s (CHPT) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. R. F. Lafferty downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average is $3.23.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after buying an additional 3,325,694 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after purchasing an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 4th quarter worth about $9,733,000. Finally, RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,628,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

