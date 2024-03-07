Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.56.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chevron
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron
Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %
CVX stock opened at $148.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $275.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.51. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.
Chevron Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Chevron
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Use Options Collars to Hedge Your Stock Gains
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.