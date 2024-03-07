Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,446 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $32,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $119.94 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.56. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.91 and a 12-month high of $136.02.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $358.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.44 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 594.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.10.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

