Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $193.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 22,012 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $189.96 on Thursday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $129.70 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.90.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

