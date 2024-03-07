Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of Clear Secure stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.87. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Clear Secure had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $170.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clear Secure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Clear Secure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YOU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and enhance the experience for existing members.

