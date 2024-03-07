Clipper Realty (CLPR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clipper Realty Stock Performance

NYSE CLPR opened at $4.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.05 million, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. Clipper Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clipper Realty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 8,578 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 20.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clipper Realty by 38.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,094,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 304,762 shares during the last quarter.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

