CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX) Insider David Fineberg Acquires 178 Shares of Stock

CMC Markets plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) insider David Fineberg acquired 178 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 169 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £300.82 ($381.80).

CMC Markets Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of CMCX stock opened at GBX 169 ($2.14) on Thursday. CMC Markets plc has a 1 year low of GBX 86.90 ($1.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 249.50 ($3.17). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 144.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4,225.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CMC Markets in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

