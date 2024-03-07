Comparing Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) & Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT)

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.6% of Atour Lifestyle shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle 11.15% 28.31% 7.83%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selina Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Atour Lifestyle 0 0 3 0 3.00

Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $29.43, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Atour Lifestyle’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atour Lifestyle is more favorable than Selina Hospitality.

Risk and Volatility

Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atour Lifestyle has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Selina Hospitality and Atour Lifestyle’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A Atour Lifestyle $328.10 million 7.92 $14.22 million $0.42 44.95

Atour Lifestyle has higher revenue and earnings than Selina Hospitality.

Summary

Atour Lifestyle beats Selina Hospitality on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

