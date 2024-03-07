Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 7,393 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 149,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 87.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 47,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 62.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 16,118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

Shares of MCRI opened at $69.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.65. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $77.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.61.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

