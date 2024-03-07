Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,912 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 131.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Honda Motor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 17.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,141,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,258,000 after acquiring an additional 73,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 138,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

