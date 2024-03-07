Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $271,000 in Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tanger by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,889,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,882,000 after acquiring an additional 399,522 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,577,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,777,000 after buying an additional 44,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tanger by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,538,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,310,000 after buying an additional 82,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tanger by 33.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,315,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,533,000 after buying an additional 1,072,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanger by 10.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,744,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,417,000 after buying an additional 261,933 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $29.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.45. Tanger Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $29.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Tanger’s payout ratio is 113.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SKT. Compass Point downgraded shares of Tanger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT), a leading operator of upscale open-air outlet centers, fully or partially owns and/or manages a portfolio of 37 centers, including the newly opened Tanger Outlets Nashville. Tanger's operating centers, which comprise over 14 million square feet, are located in 20 states and in Canada and are leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 700 different brand name companies.

