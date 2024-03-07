Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $306,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ultra Clean by 0.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 16.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ultra Clean from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

Ultra Clean Price Performance

Shares of UCTT opened at $46.18 on Thursday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.