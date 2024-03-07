Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,742,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,648,000 after buying an additional 46,534 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 818,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,744,000 after acquiring an additional 28,017 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of JKHY opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average is $158.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $545.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

