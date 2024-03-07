Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 16,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KN. Ballast Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 977,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,472,000 after acquiring an additional 21,098 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 477.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 61,380 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 61.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 186,395 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 71,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Stock Performance

NYSE KN opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.87. Knowles Co. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $18.48.

Insider Activity

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Knowles had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter.

In related news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $174,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

