Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $309,000 Position in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 13,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 327.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HCP opened at $26.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 1.41. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $36.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 17.20% and a negative net margin of 37.01%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered HashiCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on HashiCorp from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HashiCorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 120,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 107,481 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $2,451,641.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 286,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,899.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 85,902 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $1,958,565.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 120,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,708,172. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

