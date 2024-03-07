Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $311,000 Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get TEGNA alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TEGNA by 189.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 94.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 925.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in TEGNA by 126.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on TGNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on TEGNA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TGNA

TEGNA Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TGNA opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $725.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.78 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.91%.

TEGNA Profile

(Free Report)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.