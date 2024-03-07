Contrasting First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) and First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Citizens Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Community Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Guaranty Bancshares 1 0 0 0 1.00

Citizens Community Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $11.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.01%. First Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 0.54%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens Community Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

54.2% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.4% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Citizens Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.8% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Community Bancorp 13.82% 8.09% 0.73% First Guaranty Bancshares 4.46% 4.27% 0.26%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Citizens Community Bancorp and First Guaranty Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Community Bancorp $94.50 million 1.33 $13.06 million $1.25 9.58 First Guaranty Bancshares $193.59 million 0.66 $9.22 million $0.62 18.05

Citizens Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Guaranty Bancshares. Citizens Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Citizens Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Citizens Community Bancorp pays out 25.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 103.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Citizens Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Citizens Community Bancorp has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Citizens Community Bancorp beats First Guaranty Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers various loan products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, agricultural operating, and consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgages and home equity lines-of-credit. In addition, the company provides a portfolio of investments, such as mortgage-backed, corporate asset-backed, U.S. Government sponsored agency, corporate debt, and trust preferred securities. The company was founded in 1938 and is based in Eau Claire, Wisconsin.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities. The company also provides loans, such as non-farm, non-residential loans secured by real estate, commercial and industrial loans, one- to four-family residential loans, multifamily loans, construction and land development loans, agricultural loans, farmland loans, and consumer and other loans to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals, and individuals. In addition, it offers a range of consumer services, including credit cards, mobile deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, online and mobile banking, automated teller machines, and online bill pay; provides additional solutions, such as merchant services, remote deposit capture, and lockbox services to business customers; and invests a portion of its assets in securities issued by the United States Government and its agencies, state and municipal obligations, corporate debt securities, mutual funds, and equity securities, as well as invests in mortgage-backed securities primarily issued or guaranteed by United States Government agencies or enterprises. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Hammond, Louisiana.

