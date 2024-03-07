Contrasting Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) & Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Free Report) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Portage Biotech has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Portage Biotech and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portage Biotech 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pioneer Natural Resources 2 13 6 0 2.19

Earnings and Valuation

Portage Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,392.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $255.14, indicating a potential upside of 6.28%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Pioneer Natural Resources.

This table compares Portage Biotech and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$104.61 million ($8.34) -0.07 Pioneer Natural Resources $19.36 billion 2.90 $4.89 billion $20.24 11.86

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pioneer Natural Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Portage Biotech and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portage Biotech N/A -177.66% -129.14% Pioneer Natural Resources 25.28% 22.42% 13.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.7% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Portage Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., a clinical stage immune-oncology company, engages in the research and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. Its product pipeline includes PORT-2 for treatment of refractory NSCLC, melanoma, and refractory melanoma that is in phase I and phase II clinical trials; PORT-3, for treatment of solid tumors, which is in phase I clinical trials; PORT-6, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ia clinical trials; PORT-7, an A2AR inhibitor to treat A2A & A2B high solid tumors that is in phase Ib clinical trials; PORT-1, an intratumoral amphiphilic solutions for treatment of advanced soft tissue sarcoma, which is in phase 3 clinical trials; PORT-4, a nanolipogel co-formulations to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials; and PORT-5, a VLP-STING to treat of solid tumors that is in preclinical trials. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

