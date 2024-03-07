Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) vs. F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) and F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of F&G Annuities & Life shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Corebridge Financial has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F&G Annuities & Life has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Profitability

Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. F&G Annuities & Life pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Corebridge Financial pays out 54.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. F&G Annuities & Life pays out -175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. F&G Annuities & Life has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Corebridge Financial and F&G Annuities & Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Corebridge Financial 5.92% 23.11% 0.72% F&G Annuities & Life -1.29% 12.33% 0.51%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Corebridge Financial and F&G Annuities & Life, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Corebridge Financial 0 3 6 0 2.67 F&G Annuities & Life 0 2 0 0 2.00

Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.54%. F&G Annuities & Life has a consensus price target of $38.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.52%. Given Corebridge Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Corebridge Financial is more favorable than F&G Annuities & Life.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Corebridge Financial and F&G Annuities & Life’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Corebridge Financial $18.88 billion 0.78 $1.10 billion $1.69 14.07 F&G Annuities & Life $4.50 billion 1.04 -$58.00 million ($0.48) -77.14

Corebridge Financial has higher revenue and earnings than F&G Annuities & Life. F&G Annuities & Life is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corebridge Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats F&G Annuities & Life on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. Corebridge Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

About F&G Annuities & Life

(Get Free Report)

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

