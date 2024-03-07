Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $26.90, but opened at $31.12. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock. Couchbase shares last traded at $29.47, with a volume of 363,495 shares.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 210,560 shares of company stock worth $4,756,810 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Readystate Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Couchbase by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,000 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth about $4,051,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Couchbase in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Couchbase by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 42,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -17.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 52.25% and a negative net margin of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

