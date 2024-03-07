CRA International, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CRA International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for CRA International’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for CRA International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $138.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $961.11 million, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.49 and a 200-day moving average of $103.36. CRA International has a one year low of $81.29 and a one year high of $141.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRA International by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of CRA International by 244.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.05, for a total value of $138,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,140,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

