Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 153706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cricut

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 128.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 441.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Cricut Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

Further Reading

