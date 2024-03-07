Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $4.48 and last traded at $4.82, with a volume of 153706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $231.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cricut from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cricut

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.83, for a total value of $11,611,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,386,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,108,449.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 5,760,233 shares of company stock valued at $35,128,901 over the last 90 days. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cricut

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cricut by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,738,000 after purchasing an additional 97,929 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cricut by 6.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,947,000 after buying an additional 176,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 426.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,169,000 after buying an additional 2,467,826 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 128.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 908,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,089,000 after acquiring an additional 510,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 441.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 869,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,472,000 after acquiring an additional 708,834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc engages in the design and marketing of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

