Critical Review: BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) versus SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)

BB Seguridade Participações and SSE are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BB Seguridade Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. BB Seguridade Participações pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BB Seguridade Participações 1 0 0 0 1.00 SSE 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BB Seguridade Participações and SSE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility and Risk

BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, SSE has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and SSE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BB Seguridade Participações 85.27% 80.26% 49.91% SSE N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BB Seguridade Participações and SSE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 7.39 $1.55 billion $0.80 8.38 SSE $15.18 billion 1.56 -$101.49 million N/A N/A

BB Seguridade Participações has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SSE.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats SSE on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

