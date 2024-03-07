Cronos Group Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:CRON)

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Cronos Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 4th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. CIBC upped their price target on Cronos Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of CRON stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The company has a market cap of $747.35 million, a P/E ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. Cronos Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.64.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The company had revenue of $23.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,611,000. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the third quarter worth $1,448,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cronos Group by 54.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,108,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 389,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in Cronos Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 493,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 353,404 shares during the period. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

