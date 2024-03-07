CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $355.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRWD. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.56.

CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

