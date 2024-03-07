CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $304.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CRWD. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $360.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.