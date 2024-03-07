CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $430.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CrowdStrike traded as high as $365.00 and last traded at $351.45, with a volume of 5497592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $297.56.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $360.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRWD

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $464,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,491.92, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $297.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.