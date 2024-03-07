CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $405.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $405.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, February 12th. DA Davidson increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $360.56.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $297.15 and a 200-day moving average of $229.62. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. True Vision MN LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

