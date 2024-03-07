CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $425.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $285.00 to $425.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Mizuho boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Trading Up 10.8 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $115.67 and a fifty-two week high of $365.00.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.