CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $400.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $320.00 to $400.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $360.56.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 10.8 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $297.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,491.92, a PEG ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total value of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 306,881 shares in the company, valued at $76,732,525.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,746,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,020,299,000 after buying an additional 1,028,405 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

