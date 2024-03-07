CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Raised to $425.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $332.00 to $425.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $360.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $360.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRWD opened at $329.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5,491.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock worth $59,916,066. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.