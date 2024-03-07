Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $174.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total transaction of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,883.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,130 shares of company stock worth $3,475,482 in the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,168,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,359,000 after purchasing an additional 418,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 0.9 %

DRI stock opened at $175.91 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $176.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $164.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 49.39%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

