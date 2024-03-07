DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $175.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $190.12 and last traded at $189.56, with a volume of 368120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $180.89.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total transaction of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 280.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 190 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 293 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.92.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

