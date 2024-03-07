Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOXS)

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 85,978 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 102% compared to the typical volume of 42,549 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of SOXS stock opened at $3.17 on Thursday. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

