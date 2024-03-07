Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 56.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total value of $2,711,983.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 33,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.81, for a total transaction of $2,711,983.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,519 shares in the company, valued at $8,769,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 18,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.17, for a total value of $1,610,410.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,626,050.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,839,788 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $81.54 on Thursday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.87 and a 12-month high of $91.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $315.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.18%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

