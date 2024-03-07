DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Purchased by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,859,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,158,000 after acquiring an additional 152,318 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after acquiring an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 7.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,598,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,395,000 after acquiring an additional 234,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,968,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,580,000 after acquiring an additional 59,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,526,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,244,000 after purchasing an additional 504,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.87 per share, with a total value of $56,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,625.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised DT Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target (down previously from $58.00) on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTM

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $58.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $58.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.36.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $244.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.19 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 41.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.