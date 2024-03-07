Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $345.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Eaton traded as high as $298.18 and last traded at $297.29, with a volume of 136098 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $291.93.

ETN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.79.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock worth $7,108,707 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 36.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,921,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,248,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,331 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $798,119,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 122,471.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,619,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,107,000 after buying an additional 2,617,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eaton by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,542,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,968,521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $340,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.06. The company has a market capitalization of $118.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 42.89%.

About Eaton

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

