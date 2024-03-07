Embraer Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,383 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 195% compared to the typical daily volume of 809 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC downgraded shares of Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Embraer Trading Up 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Embraer

ERJ opened at $21.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Embraer has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $21.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 4.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Embraer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer Company Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

