Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $130.00. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Emerson Electric traded as high as $110.40 and last traded at $110.17, with a volume of 469284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.02.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

