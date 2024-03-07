Empire (EMP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 14th. Analysts expect Empire to post earnings of C$0.67 per share for the quarter.

Empire (TSE:EMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.81 billion.

Empire Stock Performance

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th.

Separately, National Bank Financial lowered Empire from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Empire Company Profile

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

